Home > Display > LG's New LED Signage Solution Coming To Oz

LG’s New LED Signage Solution Coming To Oz

By | 26 Jun 2020
LG Electronics Australia has confirmed that the new LG LED Signage (LSAA) model will roll out in Australia in July.

The LSAA delivers up to 4K UHD resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio, while also saving time, efforts, and even costs.

LG has designed a solution that uses a single LED cabinet hub to provide power and signal to multiple cabinets, without requiring additional cabling between the LED cabinets. This is enabled by LG’s non-contact connector technology, which facilitates the smooth, wireless transmission of signals.

The LSAA can be reconfigured on site, allowing installers to connect as multiple displays for a wide range of different sizes. It can also be installed with wall mounts and frame accessories, further expanding possible types of installations.

For efficiency, the LED cathodes are connected to a single pin to prevent unnecessary power consumption, delivering only the required voltage to each sub-pixel.

LG LED Signage Installation Concept

“Our LSAA series sets a new standard for LED signage solutions in the commercial display market,” said Paik Ki-mun, Senior Vice President and Head of the Information Display business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company.

