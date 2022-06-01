A new report comparing broadband performance has shown the performance differences between Australian and New Zealand connections.

The report, commissioned the Federal Government and released jointly by the ACCC and New Zealand Telecommunications Commissioner, shows that both countries have quite similar download speeds.

New Zealand has more consistent performance during the evening, but Australians on fixed wireless networks receive faster download speeds and more stable connections.

New Zealand also beats Australia in upload speeds for both fixed-line and fixed wireless networks.

As the report explains, this is due to the configuration: both download and upload performance in New Zealand is supported by the overprovisioning of plan speeds, whereas the NBN overprovisions only the download component.

ACCC Commissioner Anna Brakey notes there are no technical impediments to the NBN matching New Zealand’s busy hour and upload performance on 100 Mbps download plans.

“By benchmarking Australia’s high-speed broadband performance against other countries, we can assess the relative strengths and weaknesses of the NBN,” Brakey said.

“The NBN generally compares well to equivalent connection types in New Zealand, particularly download speeds during the day.

“However, NBN’s access charging model and approach to provisioning upload traffic on fixed-line connections appear to be causing some busy hour and upload metrics to fall below New Zealand’s.”

Download the entire report here.