Apple have launched a new privacy ad that seems to be ridiculing data brokers such as Google and Facebook. The new campaign exhibits the power of the Cupertino based tech giants new ‘Mail Privacy Protection’ feature which prevents the collection of data when it comes to mail.

The ad shows an auction where the next big sale is a digital treasure trove—charming Ellie’s private data.” Ellie is our protagonist, and her plight against data brokers is all too relatable.

However, as Ellie pulls out her iPhone and starts using the ‘Protect Mail Activity’ feature, the auction and its occupants disappear.

Apple have always taken a strong stance on personal security. Their App Tracking Transparency function requires Facebook and other data collectors to ask explicit permission to track you and your data.

According to the company’s ‘Day in the Life of Your Data’ whitepaper, the data industry is lucrative and invasive.

“A complex ecosystem of websites, apps, social media companies, data brokers, and ad tech firms track users online and offline, harvesting their personal data.

“This data is pieced together, shared, aggregated, and used in real-time auctions, fueling a $227 billion-a-year industry. This occurs every day, as people go about their daily lives, often without their knowledge or permission.”

Apple have not only highlighted their stance on security, but pointed out how the system works in their new ad. You can find the advert below.