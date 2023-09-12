HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Honor To Introduce V Purse In China This September

By | 12 Sep 2023

Introduced during IFA 2023, Honor’s V Purse is an outward folding smartphone, that can also be worn as an actual purse.

Confirming the announcement date was Chinese actor Yang Yang, seen holding the phone, who invited an audience to a fashion show set to take place on September 19th in Shanghai, China.

Social media posts and the invite mention a presentation, with no current word on specifications, however, there’s only a week until the event meaning it won’t be long until specific information is revealed.

The concept is fairly similar to the Huawei Mate Xs 2, featuring a wraparound display, click to unfold button, and its new cameras. Also showcased at Berlin was a trendy case allowing the phone to appear like a clutch.

Honor have previously mentioned a possible launch in China before the end of the year, and that appears to be going ahead as scheduled. However, it appears an international launch could be unlikely, but stay tuned in case this changes.



