The last affordable iPhone SE was launched by Apple back in 2022, and the one before that was in 2020. This time, it appears the company will skip a year and release the next one in 2025, according to sources.

When launched, it will come with a feature previously unseen in the affordable range, an OLED screen. Previous SE models all came with LCD panels.

A recent report claims three display creators are competing for Apple’s orders for the upcoming SE. Samsung are reportedly offering the lowest price per panel, BOE the next lowest, then Tianma.

None have won the contract as of yet, as Apple are countering the offers with a cheaper price, meaning negotiations are ongoing.

The panels expected to be used in the upcoming SE model will be similar to those in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14.

Users can expect the 2025 iPhone SE to come with a 6.1-inch screen, complete with a 1,170 x 2,532 resolution, 1,200nit peak brightness, and possibly a Ceramic Shield glass on top, however this has yet to be confirmed.

It’s been reported both Samsung and BOE have secured good yields for these panels, and Tianma isn’t likely to be a serious contender.

Samsung’s advantage is the fact that it was making the iPhone 14 panels. It can also afford to go low to snub BOE as it can make more profits off the panels for the iPhone 15 and 16 series.

BOE has a challenge up its sleeve, needing additional orders, after losing an opportunity to increase OLED panel production capacities last year.

The company faced difficulties making the iPhone 15 panels and gave more orders to Samsung Display.