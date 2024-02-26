HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Honor Magic 6 Pro Takes On High End Android Rivals

Honor Magic 6 Pro Takes On High End Android Rivals

26 Feb 2024
Honor launch, MWC 2024

Honor is leaning heavily on AI in its promotion of its Magic 6 Pro smartphone unveiled at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The one-time Huawei subsidiary is trying to escape the shadow of its former owner and be a high-end smartphone powerhouse in its own right. Honor is still in the category of China state owned enterprises, being majority owned by a company under the control of the Shenzhen municipal government.

That issue aside, the Magic 6 Pro is a high-end heavy hitter with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a big 5600 milliampere hour battery that should keep the phone working for ages, and a well-specced camera with a 180 megapixel telephoto lens.

As well as the 180MP periscope lens, the phone also has 50MP wide and ultra wide lenses with f/1.4-2.0 and f 2.0 for low light photography.

Honor launch, MWC 2024

Honor launch, MWC 2024

Its 6.8-inch OLED display is remarkably bright at 1600 nits with up to 5000 nits peak brightness.

It has an all glass front and you choose between a glass back and silicon polymer back with the eco leather model.

Magic OS 8 is built over Android 14 and it offers IP68 water and dust resistance.

It ticks many boxes in its quest to be a premium Android handset. Unfortunately that means it is also expensive.

Honor launch, MWC 2024

Honor launch, MWC 2024

Australian availability and price is unknown but we can say it has a 1299 Euro starting asking price in Europe. That equates to $2150 in Australian dollars for a handset with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

The current AI offering tries to link information you receive with certain apps. For example, a date in a messages will link to your calendar, an address to Google Maps etc. There’s text generation and tools for summarising content.

Honor has promised more AI features to be implemented through upgrades. They include AI eye-tracking that can open an app without you doing it manually.

Other Honor offerings

Honor also showcased some of its recent devices already launched in China  – a Porsche version of its Magic V2 foldable phone, its MagicBook Pro 16 laptop and the Honor Pad 9 tablet.

Honor laptop

The Porsche designed Honor Magic V2 RSR comes at considerable cost – from 2699 euros (A$4,470). That will probably be enough for a deposit on a Porsche itself so take your pick: the phone or the car.



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
, , , ,
