During its ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 13th (AEST), Apple are set to unveil its Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 alongside the iPhone 15 lineup.

Tipped is a new version of its optical heart rate sensor, with the Apple Watch 9 and Ultra 2 set to gain another sensor and component upgrade, designed to deliver improved speed, efficiency, and accuracy.

Just like the iPhone 15 lineup, these watches are also expected to be equipped with the new U2 ultrawide band chip.

Bloomberg claimed performance was a major focus for the Apple Watch this year, with the company planning to “heavily tout major gains in processing speed.”

Additionally, a new A15 based SoC was tipped to power the Series 9 watches.

The Series 9 is tipped to be available in 41mm and 45mm, whereas the Ultra 2 is claimed to be available in 49mm, along with a black colour option.

3D printed cases are also being tested by Apple for the stainless steel versions of the Series 9. The Ultra lineup is expected to shift next year.

Apple are also reportedly switching from leather bands, and are expected to either update or discontinue the stainless steel link bracelets.