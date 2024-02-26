Uniden has been recognised as Canstar Blue’s Best Rated Dash Cams brand, for its Dash View and iGO Cam dash cams, scoring a five-star rating in all categories.

This includes value for money, video quality, design, memory/storage, capacity, user friendliness and overall satisfaction.

“We are thrilled to be honoured with Canstar Blue’s Best Rated Dash Cams award,” said Brad Hales, Uniden’s national marketing and communications manager.

“This recognition highlights our unwavering dedication to providing products that enhance safety, security, and convenience in the lives of our customers, tailored to Aussie’s driving habits.

“Uniden prioritises customer needs and integrates the latest in tech advancements, like industry leading video resolution, voice control and other smart features which can both assist in case of a vehicle incident and capture memorable vision for recreational users,” added Hales.

“Receiving Canstar Blue’s Best Rated Dash Cams Award is a testament to consumers’ positive experience with our range, and we are incredibly proud of this achievement.”

Uniden, established in Japan in 1966, says its success is attributed to its ongoing investment in research and development, which has ensured that its award-winning Dash View and iGO Cam dash cams include all the latest features that consumers rely on and value when on the road.

Most models in the iGO range feature an LCD colour screen, Parking Mode, GPS Geotagging and wide view front cameras. Cheaper models are equipped with Full HD resolution, while more expensive options can capture footage in 4K.

Uniden’s Dash View line is more advanced – models in this range have a minimum video resolution of 2.5K and are equipped with speed/red light camera warnings, voice guidance, loop recording, Wi-Fi connectivity and Windows/Mac.