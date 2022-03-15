HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
HoMedics Partners With Essendon Football Club

By | 15 Mar 2022

Essendon Football Club has announced a partnership with leading health and wellness tech company HoMedics, who will become the club’s official Health and Wellness partner.

“Our partnership with HoMedics is a fantastic opportunity for us to incorporate innovative and new technology into our preparation and recovery routines,” Essendon head of high performance Sean Murphy said.

“Recovery is a vital part of our week and having access to products like the HoMedics’ massage guns, will allow the team to focus on their wellness and recovery, while at the club or remotely.”

“We’re honoured to be in partnership with the Essendon Football Club and supporting the club’s mission in providing the best-in-class recovery products for it’s players and academy,” General Manager of HoMedics Michael Tapp said.

“The Club is committed to supporting overall health and wellness of its players and fans – both on and off the field – and we’re looking forward to becoming an integral part of the Essendon Football Club through our role as Health and Wellbeing Partner.”

Check out HoMedics’ range of recovery products here.

 

 



