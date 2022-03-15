HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Uber, DiDi And AusPost Add Fuel Surcharge

By | 15 Mar 2022

Rideshare companies such as Uber and DiDi, as well as Auspost have added fuel surcharges to their services in response to record-high petrol prices.

Made even worse by the war in the Ukraine, fuel prices have reached over $2.10 per litre for standard 91 unleaded, and a whopping $232.9 per litre for 98 premium. Rideshare services have been forced to respond to this with fuel surcharges.

CommSec senior economist Ryan Felsman has stated that prices are only set to get worse once increases in global oil prices reach the Australian market and claims that prices may hit $2.50 a litre in “coming weeks”.

“Oil prices have soared on fears that Western sanctions on Russian crude oil exports will tighten supplies at a time when crude demand is strengthening”.

Uber made a statement on Sunday regarding its response of a 60-day surcharge on Aussie rides that equates to about an added 6 cents per kilometre, and a resulting average trip costing around 50 cents more.

Credit: seehowitsdone.com

Uber Australia’s Emma Foley said “We’ve heard from driver-partner feedback that the recent sudden spike in petrol prices is having an impact”.

“The goal of this is to reduce the burden of the unprecedented nature of recent fuel increases while keeping the Uber platform working well for everyone.”

DiDi soon followed with a near identical ‘6-cents-per-kilometre’ surcharge for 60 days, starting March 21st.

“We’re aware of the challenge faced by drivers with the recent surge in fuel prices, which has a direct impact on their operating cost,” Said spokesperson for DiDi Dan Jordan.

It comes after Australia Post last week imposed a record 3.1% fuel surcharge on its services for April — up from 2.3% in March — on the back of higher petrol prices.

 



