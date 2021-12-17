HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple To Bring More Chipmaking In-House

Apple To Bring More Chipmaking In-House

By | 17 Dec 2021

Apple is currently hiring engineers for a new factory in Southern California, with the aim to develop chips that will soon replace components supplied to the company by third parties.

Job listings posted by Apple shows it is seeking engineers with “experience in modem chips and other wireless semiconductors.”

“Apple’s growing wireless silicon development team is developing the next generation of wireless silicon!” a job listing says.

According to Apple, these new employees will “be at the centre of a wireless SoC design group with a critical impact on getting Apple’s state-of-the-art wireless connectivity solutions into hundreds of millions of products.”

Apple’s $15 billion deal with chipmaker Broadcom for wireless components ends in 2023, while Apple bought Intel’s model unit for $1 billion last year.

After Bloomberg reported on this news, Skyworks shares fell by 11 per cent, while both Qualcomm and Broadcom shares both slid 4 per cent.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Speed Test: 5G Devices Twice As Fast As 4G In Australia
Apple Launch Android App To Detect AirTag Trackers
Microsoft, Apple, Adobe Shares Fall Overnight
Google, Apple Hold “Vice-Like Grip” On Mobile Market: Watchdog
Snapdragon 888 Plus Chip Beefs Up Motorola Edge S30 5G
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

World’s Fastest Internet Coming To Australia
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/
Spotify Burst Into Australia
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/
Hisense Releases New 8K Mini-LED TV
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/
Samsung/IBM Chip Will Change Industry With Mega Charging
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/
WATCH: Facebook VP Slams “Wretched” VR Headset During Interview
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

World’s Fastest Internet Coming To Australia
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
For a country that calls itself lucky, Australia currently sits at 57th spot in global internet speed ranking. We’ve even...
Read More