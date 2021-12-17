Apple is currently hiring engineers for a new factory in Southern California, with the aim to develop chips that will soon replace components supplied to the company by third parties.

Job listings posted by Apple shows it is seeking engineers with “experience in modem chips and other wireless semiconductors.”

“Apple’s growing wireless silicon development team is developing the next generation of wireless silicon!” a job listing says.

According to Apple, these new employees will “be at the centre of a wireless SoC design group with a critical impact on getting Apple’s state-of-the-art wireless connectivity solutions into hundreds of millions of products.”

Apple’s $15 billion deal with chipmaker Broadcom for wireless components ends in 2023, while Apple bought Intel’s model unit for $1 billion last year.

After Bloomberg reported on this news, Skyworks shares fell by 11 per cent, while both Qualcomm and Broadcom shares both slid 4 per cent.