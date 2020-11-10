Harvey Norman has told customers it will only be selling the Sony PlayStation 5 online on its Thursday release date, with shipments expected to arrive by December 15.

The retailer states on its website the gaming console will not be sold in-store and will only ship to pre-order customers a full month after its launch date.

It comes as the PS5 was rumoured to be delayed due to unforeseen shipping issues in Australia and globally.

“Ordering update: The PS5 console will be available to order online only on launch day, Thursday 12th November, for expected delivery by December 15th. PS5 consoles will not be available for in-store purchase. Please check back for further updates,” Harvey Norman states on its website.

In late October, an email from Sony circulated on social media, with the company informing customers that PS5 accessories such as the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, DualSense Charging Station and HD Camera will now be released on December 3 in Australia and New Zealand.

The console delivery dates were unchanged and will be shipped separately.

Other retailers such as Big W and Target have stock available online for Thursday’s launch.

The PlayStation 5 will retail for $749 and $599 for the digital edition.