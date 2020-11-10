HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
ChannelNews Scoop Now Big International News

By | 10 Nov 2020
International news service Reuters along with several international media have just woken up to what ChannelNews was telling readers more than a month ago.

What they are now claiming is that Samsung Electronics may launch its flagship Galaxy S smartphones more than a month earlier than expected in a bid to grab market share from Huawei and fend off competition from Apple, Reuters claims the story is based on three sources.

This is what we wrote on the 7th of October 2020.

 

EXCLUSIVE: Samsung Brings Forward S30 Launch, Will Go After Chinese New Year Buyers

What we know is that Samsung is preparing to launch its new Galaxy S21 as early as the 14th of January next year, whereas it previously launched its flagship S20 phone in early March this year.

Samsung officials in Korea told ChannelNews that their strategy is based on taking advantage of the peak holiday period in China when millions of dollars’ worth of smartphone sales happen.

The move comes as Huawei struggles to get access to US software and components with their local Chinese market share slipping.

Samsung, which lost its No.1 position to Huawei in the second quarter, regained the crown in the third thanks in part to the U.S. restrictions on Huawei.

A person at one major supplier of smartphone chips said Huawei’s stockpiles were expected to run out some time early next year.

According to sources the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is reportedly poised for a major rear camera upgrade.

Similar to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will sport a 108-megapixel main camera with a 0.8μm pixel size, but this lens will pack an Isocell HM3 sensor which has never been seen before on a smartphone.

The Isocell HM3 sensor, boosts enhanced camera performance in low-light environments, so Night Mode photos on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra should be better than previous models.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
