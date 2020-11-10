HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Content > Could Spotify Become Netflix For Audio?

Could Spotify Become Netflix For Audio?

By | 10 Nov 2020
, , ,

Spotify is reportedly considering a podcast-only plan, with a survey going out to users asking about various podcast options and price points including original audio content.

The survey, as seen in tweets from Variety writer Andrew Wallenstein, canvasses user opinions on a range of plans including features such as exclusive episodes, original content in the style of Netflix, early access to new content, and ad-free streaming.

The plans would range from $3-8 USD (approx. $4-10 AUD) per month, and would not include any access to Spotify’s premium music service.

In a statement to The Verge, Spotify said the survey should not be treated as solid evidence of the company’s future plans.

“At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of surveys in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as important learnings,” the company said.

Spotify has made major investments into podcasting since 2018, including buying up podcast producers and signing exclusive deals with Michelle Obama and Kim Kardashian West.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Apple Watch Users Finally Get Important Streaming Update
Apple TV Coming To Xbox Series X, S
Where To Stream The 2020 Melbourne Cup
Supercars Race Out From Behind Kayo Paywall
Netflix Kills Free Trials
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

HPM Targets DIY, Caravans, And Partiers With Big Product Range
Accessories Appliances Brands
/
November 10, 2020
/
REVIEW: LG TONE Free FN6 True Wireless Earbuds – Great Sound… But Better Is Coming
Latest News Latest Reviews LG
/
November 10, 2020
/
COMMENT: Has Nine & Stan Bought A Rugby Union Pup From Foxtel
Latest News
/
November 10, 2020
/
Stay At Home Stocks Plunge On Vaccine Breakthrough News, Zoom Hit Badly
Finance Industry Latest News
/
November 10, 2020
/
Massive Xbox Series X Shipment Delays, Amazon Pre-Orders Not Arriving Before Xmas
Latest News Microsoft Xbox
/
November 10, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

HPM Targets DIY, Caravans, And Partiers With Big Product Range
Accessories Appliances Brands
/
November 10, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Lighting and electrical specialist HPM has a wide range of products now available, including a wireless doorbell, wireless charging pad,...
Read More