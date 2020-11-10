Spotify is reportedly considering a podcast-only plan, with a survey going out to users asking about various podcast options and price points including original audio content.

The survey, as seen in tweets from Variety writer Andrew Wallenstein, canvasses user opinions on a range of plans including features such as exclusive episodes, original content in the style of Netflix, early access to new content, and ad-free streaming.

The plans would range from $3-8 USD (approx. $4-10 AUD) per month, and would not include any access to Spotify’s premium music service.

Also: If I’m already paying Spotify, am I going to pay them a second subscription fee? If I’m already a subscriber, maybe you can squeeze an extra $1 out of me to get podcasts ad free, but I’m not going to pay the same fee as a non-Spotify subscriber. — Andrew Wallenstein (@awallenstein) November 6, 2020

In a statement to The Verge, Spotify said the survey should not be treated as solid evidence of the company’s future plans.

“At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of surveys in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as important learnings,” the company said.

Spotify has made major investments into podcasting since 2018, including buying up podcast producers and signing exclusive deals with Michelle Obama and Kim Kardashian West.