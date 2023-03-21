Harvey Norman who are a major backer of Latitude Financial Services with the mass retailer recently spruiking 60 months interest free packages, have not said how many of their Customers are facing the prospect of having to replace identification documentation, after Latitude was hacked with both passport and Medicare ID’s stolen.

The suspension of the Latitude service is expected to hurt Harvey Norman sales in the middle of a major NRL and AFL Season push to promote 60 month interest free packages.

The hack attack, which is still ongoing, has seen 315,000 copies of driver’s licences stolen, and approximately 10,000 copies of passports and about 3000 copies of Medicare numbers, according to an update by the company.

In the past both Harvey Norman Chairman Jerry Harvey and CEO Katie Page have openly spruiked Latitude Financial Services to customers.

Latitude shares have been suspended until at least Wednesday after the business admitted that a “sophisticated, well-organised and malicious cyberattack” remains active inside its systems, and it is not taking on any new customers after being forced to isolate some of its technology platforms.

Harvey Norman management have not said what alternative finance package they are able to offer following the attack which is being investigated by the Australian Federal Police.

The business has also failed to offer a public apology.

Chief executive Ahmed Fahour said Latitude had no choice but to shut down a number of services affecting merchants and customers to mitigate further risk, and only a limited number of transactions would still be able to be processed

“While we continue to deliver transactional services, some functionality has been affected resulting in disruption,” Mr Fahour said.

“We are working extremely hard to restore full services to our customers and merchant partners, and thank them for their patience and support.”

Also affected is JB Hi Fi and The Good Guys but to a lesser degree as more of their consumers use credit cards to do a transaction.

The company admits that it was “likely” there more victims of the hack, are set to be identified.

“As our review deepens to include non-customer originating platforms and historical customer information, we are likely to uncover more stolen information affecting both current and past Latitude customers and applicants,” a company statement read.

Customers have started receiving correspondence from the company which will confirm which of their details were stolen.