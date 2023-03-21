Amazon plans to cut another 9,000 jobs, making that 27,000 roles the online retail giant has eliminated this year.

This latest round of cuts will be made mostly in cloud computing and advertising, according to Amazon, although it didn’t specify in which countries the job losses would occur.

The firm, which employs 1.5 million people worldwide, said the cuts would fall mainly in areas including cloud computing and advertising.

CEO Andy Jassy (pictured below) said this “difficult decision” follows a period of accelerated hiring during the pandemic.

“Given the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount,” he explained.

This comes as Disney department bosses are being told to compile a list of roughly 4,000 workers to be giving their marching orders next month.

This isn’t in addition to the 7,000 jobs Disney announced it would be cutting last month; of those 7,000, only 4,000 will be current positions, while the remainder are open roles the company planned to fill but have since closed.

It’s unclear if the layoffs will occur in one hit or in several smaller rounds.

“I do not make this decision lightly,” CEO Bob Iger said of the cuts.