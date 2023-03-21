HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 21 Mar 2023

LG Electronics has presented its vision for the connected smart home at the Connectivity Standards Alliance member meeting in Seoul.

ThinQ is LG’s smart home platform, connecting the company’s consumer electronics and appliances. Like similar platforms from Amazon, Apple, Samsung, and Google, ThinQ is able to plug into the Matter ecosystem.

It will also be equipped with an AI chatbot service.

Jung Ki-hyun, vice president of LG’s platform business centre, stepped out his company’s vision in his keynote speech.

“LG ThinQ will soon serve as a partner that enhances the lives of our consumers by creating a smart environment — whether that’s at work, home and on vacation — that is tailored to their lifestyles,” Jung said.

“We are paving the way for the age of ambient computing,” he continued.

“We will continue developing our AI technology and Internet of Things connectivity so our consumers can get the best smart home experience with ThinQ.”

 



