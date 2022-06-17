Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi and Kogan are among the many companies that have seen stocks continue to fall today, as part of a wider ASX plummet towards a bear market.

As of 12:50pm this afternoon, Harvey Norman shares have fallen 6.45 per cent, to $3.56. Close to 30 per cent has been wiped from the company this year.

JB Hi-Fi has seen a more modest fall, dropping 3.16 per cent (as of 12:50pm) to $37.12, a fall of 23.9 per cent in the year-to-date.

Online retailer Kogan has fared better overnight, falling just 2 per cent, but has dropped a massive 67 per cent this year alone.

The entire market is in freefall, with the ASX diving 2.3 per cent so far today.