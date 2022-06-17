HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 17 Jun 2022

TPG has used an ex-US military Blackhawk helicopter to replace the head of an old 4G mobile tower with a 5G tower head.

The installation took a team of seven riggers to place the 2.7-tonne tower head on a tower in Thebarton South Australia.

Why not use a crane? The company answered, via Linkedin, writing: “The tower’s location meant the only access point to replace the tower head was via a carpark which wasn’t able to support a 300-tonne crane.”

Air traffic was redirected around the site, due to its proximity to Adelaide airport.

All in all, a very expensive exercise.


