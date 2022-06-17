HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Wallet Launches

Samsung Wallet Launches

By | 17 Jun 2022

Samsung Wallet has launched today, combining Samsung Pay with Samsung Pass to house ID cards, payment and loyalty cards, house keys, travel tickets, and more.

The wallet is protected by “defence-grade” security from Samsung Knox, and integrates with Samsung’s own blockchain for cryptocurrency access.

“Samsung Wallet is bringing a new level of everyday convenience to mobile devices with a totally safe and secure environment for storing digital keys, cards and more,” said Jeanie Han, EVP and Head of Digital Life, MX Business at Samsung Electronics.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to open ecosystems, we will continue to expand on the capabilities of Samsung Wallet by working closely with our trusted partners and developers.”

The wallet isn’t available in Australia just yet, and a number of its features will be drip-fed throughout the year. So far it is available in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and the US.



