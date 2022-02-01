Set to not come with any ports but feature wireless charging, the upcoming Craob X won’t just be exceptionally light at around 900g, it will be just 7mm thin and come with no ports at all. The question now is whether that will work for or against it.

Concept photos from Craob’s website reveal a 13.3″ screen, with next to no bezels and no webcam notch, with the camera punched into the display.

The Craob X manages its thinness by ditching USB and Thunderbolt ports, shifting them to the wireless charger, which attaches directly onto the lid. It’s believed the charger will also feature an SD card slot.

Rumours say the thin Craob X will come with an Intel Core i7-1280P, which is a new Intel Alder Lake CPU with low power requirements.

Plus, it will pack a 4K UHD+ screen, 32GB of LPDDR5 memory and 2TB of PCle 4.0 storage and Intel’s WiFi 6E.