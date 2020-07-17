HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Content > Gov Boosts Local Film Industry With $400M

Gov Boosts Local Film Industry With $400M

By | 17 Jul 2020
, ,

The federal government has committed $400 million to help Australia’s film and TV industry recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This funding will extend the screen incentive measures that are already that are already in place to entice major productions to Australia. The government hops the incentive will support 8,000 jobs each year.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that this additional funding was a key investment of the government’s JobMaker plan to create jobs and boost local business activity, and provide training and skills.

“This is backing thousands of Australians who make their living working in front of the camera and behind the scenes in the creative economy,” said Morrison.

“Behind these projects are thousands of workers that build and light the stages, that feed, house and cater for the huge cast and crew and that bring the productions to life.”

The location incentive increases the tax offset rate from 16.5% to 30% for large-budget, international productions that are filmed in Australia.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which has pushed its release date back to 2022 due to COVID-19, is one such production being supported by Australia’s location subsidies.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, ,
You may also like
woman working on laptop notebook
82% Of Companies Plan To Let Employees WFH Some Of The Time
Online Channels Account For A Record 28% Of Global Smartphone Sales
Netflix Exceeds Expectations, Adding 10.1M Paid Viewers In Q2
WFH Survey: 70% Of Corporate Employees Have Bought Tech Since COVID
Wonders Never Cease: Heineken Offers Aussies Beer-Free Beer
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Logitech Folio Touch: New Versatile Keyboard Case For iPad Pro
Keyboard & Mouse Latest News Logitech
/
July 17, 2020
/
Federal Court Finds Kogan Ran Misleading Sales Promo
ACCC Kogan Latest News
/
July 17, 2020
/
Xbox Models Discontinued Ahead Of Series X Release
Console Gaming Latest News
/
July 17, 2020
/
What Will Be Bose’s Next Move, The Good Guys?
Distributors Industry Latest News
/
July 17, 2020
/
woman working on laptop notebook
82% Of Companies Plan To Let Employees WFH Some Of The Time
Coronavirus Latest News Office
/
July 17, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Logitech Folio Touch: New Versatile Keyboard Case For iPad Pro
Keyboard & Mouse Latest News Logitech
/
July 17, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Logitech has unveiled the Folio Touch, its new flexible and versatile keyboard case for the 11-inch iPad Pro (first and...
Read More