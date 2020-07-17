The U.S. will impose a ban next month on businesses that buy products made by Huawei Technologies and four other Chinese tech companies deemed security threats, the move could have a major kick on effect in Australia despite all our carriers ignoring the warnings.

Australian carriers have chosen to give the USA a two finger salute by ignoring the risks outlined by the US and Australian Governments with all carriers are still specifying Huawei networking gear or ZTE smarphones, while retailers are still selling Chinese smartphone brands.

Among the Companies facing problems are Telstra, Optus and TPG Vodaphone who are installing networking gear from the likes of Huawei into Australian businesses and homes despite the security risks associated with the equipment. Telstra is still selling ZTE made smartphones.

They are also using Huawei 4G networking equipment which is still being serviced by Huawei engineers.

As one observer said, “Profitability comes first even if it means security risks for their customers”.

As of next month U.S. agencies will be barred from signing or renewing contracts with companies that use products or services from Huawei, ZTE, camera makers Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Zhejiang Dahua Technology or radio manufacturer Hytera Communications al Companies that work with or their products are sold by Australian Companies.

Hikvision currently has an operation selling their cameras in Australia, thousands of businesses are using their security cameras unaware of the risks involved claim observers.

In the U.S. federal agencies have five weeks to rip out Chinese-made surveillance cameras made by Hikvision in order to comply with a ban imposed by Congress last year in an effort to thwart the threat of spying from Beijing.

But thousands of the devices are still in place and chances are most won’t be removed before the Aug. 13 deadline.

The change essentially forces companies to choose between doing business with the USA — which spent roughly US$580 billion on procurement in fiscal 2019 — or with major suppliers, accelerating the decoupling of the American and Chinese economies as tensions continue to mount.

Around the world and in Countries like Japan Companies have moved to switch out the use of Huawei and ZTE equipment but not in Australia with our local carriers ignoring the risks especially across their 4G networks that are run primarily on Huawei made and installed 4G networking gear.

The Australian the Federal Government moved early to ban the use of Huawei 5G equipment in Australian networks.

In Japan SoftBank Group is switching out Huawei and ZTE telecommunications equipment from parts of its fourth-generation wireless networks.