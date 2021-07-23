Samsung will be the first smartphone manufacturer to use Corning’s new category of Gorilla Glass products designed for mobile camera lens covers.

Used on wearables since 2016, Corning Gorilla Glass with DX and Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+ offer what the manufacturer describes as professional-grade image capture for phone cameras.

According to Jaymin Amin, vice president and general manager, Corning Gorilla Glass, antireflective coatings used on traditional cameras tend to scratch easily, affecting image quality.

“Corning’s Gorilla Glass composites not only provide mobile device camera lens covers with enhanced scratch resistance and durability compared to traditional coatings, but also the improved optical performance required for these devices,” said Amin.

Introducing Corning® Gorilla® Glass with DX/DX+ for mobile device camera lens covers. Learn how these glass composites can help capture more light creating better images.

With phone camera technology becoming ever more sophisticated, Corning notes that the surface area of these camera arrays has also grown, increasing the risk of scratches or damage.

“By capturing ninety-eight per cent of light for the camera lens, our glass composites augment the full capability of the camera design and help create high-quality images and videos.

“Our Gorilla Glass DX products offer the industry’s best combination of optical performance and protection for the ultimate consumer experience,” said Amin.

More than eight billion devices from 45 brands currently use Gorilla Glass solutions.