The combination of Samsung’s Tizen OS and Google’s Wear OS has been officially given an overarching title.

Wear OS 3 will be the name of all products in that line, as revealed by a Google blog post yesterday.

“For the previous generation of Wear OS smartwatches, a system update to Wear OS 3 will bring the benefit of many of the new experiences, and in some limited cases, the user experience will also be impacted,” the post explains.

“The extent of changes brought to Wear OS 3 will also require you to upgrade and reset your smartwatch to the way it was when you first got it (factory settings).”

The upgrade will be on an opt-in basis, as Google explains that some users won’t want to reset their watches.

Wear OS devices that will be eligible for upgrade include Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, TicWatch Pro 3 Cellular/LTE, TicWatch E3 and follow on TicWatch devices, as well as Fossil Group’s new generation of devices launching later this year.

Google has pledged to maintain security updates for a minimum of two years from device launches for all other wearable products.