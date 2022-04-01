HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > GoPro Announce Volta Handheld Battery Grip

GoPro Announce Volta Handheld Battery Grip

By | 1 Apr 2022

GoPro have announced the launch of the Volta – a premium camera control grip with a battery built in. While available and compatible with the GoPro range, it has been specifically released in conjunction with the HERO10 Black Creator Edition.

The Volta is much more than just a handle with battery capabilities. While the battery life from the 4,900mAh battery will provide users with an additional 4 hours of 5.3K recording at 30fps, tripling the battery capacity of the original, the Volta offers uses added functionality via easy to use integrated buttons, wireless capabilities when detached (up to almost 30m) and built in tripod legs.

The HERO10 Black Creator Edition is the ultimate creators filming package. The pack contains the latest GoPro HERO10 Black camera, the Volta Battery and Remote-Control Grip, a Media Mod directional microphone with two colds-shoe mounts and ports for 3.5mm mic and HDMI-out, and a Light Mod capable of a max brightness of 200 lumens.

The Creator Edition package is available for A$1,274.74, or A$820.33 for those with a GoPro subscription. For those looking for the Volta on its own, it is available for A$199.95 from the GoPro Store.


