Google has never really infiltrated the mobile device market with its Pixel phones, but in a sign that this may be changing quickly, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro drove the company to its best ever sales quarter for Pixel since the phone’s 2016 launch.

“In Q4, we set an all time quarterly sales record for Pixel,” CEO Sundar Pichai said during an Alphabet earnings call.

“This came in spite of an extremely challenging supply chain environment.”

Pichai noted the Pixel 6 was popular with not just consumers, but with the all-important carrier partners that bolster sales of devices.

As is Google’s way, the company doesn’t break out its figures into different product categories, with Pixel sitting in the nondescript “other” category in the company’s financials.