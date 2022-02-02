LG has announced that in Australia, all LG Gram laptops will ship with Windows 11.

“The new LG Gram laptops with Windows 11, the latest Microsoft operating system, is an example of our ongoing commitment to the category and our customers,” explains Brad Reed, Head of B2B Marketing at LG Electronics Australia.

“Our laptop products are designed for both work and personal functionality and are built to enhance productivity with an immersive viewing experience.

“While it is possible for current LG Gram laptop owners to install Microsoft’s latest operating system on their current machines, the out of the box experience on brand new devices is important to many of our customers who want to get working right away.”

The new models upgrade the popular LG Gram laptop series, with 14-inch, 16-inch and 17-inch options. They feature 16:10 aspect ratio displays, Intel 11th generation CPUs, and increased battery life.

The 2021 LG gram 17-inch laptop with Windows 11 is available now, while 14-inch and 16-inch models will be available in the first quarter of 2022.