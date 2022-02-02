The stoush between Neil Young and Spotify has intensified, with the classic folk rocker slamming the audio quality of the music the streaming giant delivers.

“Amazon, Apple Music and Qobuz deliver up to 100% of the music today and it sounds a lot better than the shitty, degraded and neutered sound of Spotify,” the 76-year-old lashed out.

“If you support Spotify, you are destroying an art form. Business over art. Spotify plays the artist’s music at 5% of its quality and charges you like it was the real thing.”

Indeed, what started out with Young removing his music from Spotify over their popular The Joe Rogan Experience podcast spreading “dangerous life-threatening COVID falsehoods” has certainly escalated.

“Switch to one of the alternatives, companies that support the arts,” Young says. “Real sound is available there… You just have to leave Spotify and go to a place that truly cares about music quality.”

Young has long had issues with sound quality on streaming services, removing his music from them in 2015, saying, “I don’t need my music to be devalued.”

But the platforms he mentions have all launched high-quality audio options. Spotify, meanwhile, said they would debut such a plan last year, but earlier this month said the plan was delayed indefinitely.