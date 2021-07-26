Google has updated its timeline for the Australian rollout of technology that could crimp tech brands and online retailers from finding out who is looking at their web sites and then targeting them with marketing activities.

FLoC stands for Federated Learning of Cohorts and is Google’s solution that allows advertisers such as Apple, Samsung and Amazon advertisers to create targeted ads without exposing the details of the individual users being targeted, via the use of third-party cookies.

It is part of Google’s The Privacy Sandbox, that aims to create web technologies that both protect people’s privacy online and give companies and developers the tools to build digital businesses successfully.

The technology is seen by several advertising agencies who have invested in buying up digital agencies who use cookies to monitor consumers for their retail online clients as a major problem.

Experts claim that FLoC is a super-tracker that monitors user activity across all sites, stores the information in the browser and then uses machine learning (ML) on the browser to place users into cohorts that share similar interests.

This way, advertisers can target groups of people with similar interests without accessing any personal data. Moreover, according to Google’s own tests, FLoC achieves at least 95% of the conversions per dollar spent compared to cookie-based advertising.

According to Mumbrella Google now has a timeline of events for its multi-staged plan to implement FLoC and said it will be updated regularly to provide greater clarity and ensure that developers and publishers can plan their testing and migration schedules.

Previously planned to be fully implemented in Chrome late in 2022, Google now says it’s aiming to get all Chrome users transitioned to FLoC by the third quarter of 2023.

Google claims it’s going to continue to work with the web and advertising community to create more private approaches to key areas, including ad measurement, delivering relevant ads and content, and fraud detection.

Google has set up a two-stage transition period for implementation, starting in Q4 2022, with stage two transition set to begin in Q3 2023. The discussion phase for FLoC and Fledge ends at the end of Q2 2022.