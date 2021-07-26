HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Update Set To Crimp Tech Brands & Online Retailers

Google Update Set To Crimp Tech Brands & Online Retailers

By | 26 Jul 2021

Google has updated its timeline for the Australian rollout of technology that could crimp tech brands and online retailers from finding out who is looking at their web sites and then targeting them with marketing activities.

FLoC stands for Federated Learning of Cohorts and is Google’s solution that allows advertisers such as Apple, Samsung and Amazon advertisers to create targeted ads without exposing the details of the individual users being targeted, via the use of third-party cookies.

It is part of Google’s The Privacy Sandbox, that aims to create web technologies that both protect people’s privacy online and give companies and developers the tools to build digital businesses successfully.

The technology is seen by several advertising agencies who have invested in buying up digital agencies who use cookies to monitor consumers for their retail online clients as a major problem.

Experts claim that FLoC is a super-tracker that monitors user activity across all sites, stores the information in the browser and then uses machine learning (ML) on the browser to place users into cohorts that share similar interests.

This way, advertisers can target groups of people with similar interests without accessing any personal data. Moreover, according to Google’s own tests, FLoC achieves at least 95% of the conversions per dollar spent compared to cookie-based advertising.

According to Mumbrella Google now has a timeline of events for its multi-staged plan to implement FLoC and said it will be updated regularly to provide greater clarity and ensure that developers and publishers can plan their testing and migration schedules.

Previously planned to be fully implemented in Chrome late in 2022, Google now says it’s aiming to get all Chrome users transitioned to FLoC by the third quarter of 2023.

Google claims it’s going to continue to work with the web and advertising community to create more private approaches to key areas, including ad measurement, delivering relevant ads and content, and fraud detection.

Google has set up a two-stage transition period for implementation, starting in Q4 2022, with stage two transition set to begin in Q3 2023. The discussion phase for FLoC and Fledge ends at the end of Q2 2022.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
Google Boss Shacked Up On Island Close To OZ During COVID Pandemic
Google Kicks 11 Malware-Laced Apps From Play Store
US Tech Companies Disappointed With DACA Deportation Ruling
New Android TV Beta Delivers Image, UI Enhancements
Google’s Pixel 6 XL Will Feature Best Zoom Lens Yet
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sony Has Renewed the PlayStation Home Trademark
Industry Latest News
/
July 26, 2021
/
Foxtel Appoints New Head Of Pay-Per-View Division
Industry Latest News
/
July 26, 2021
/
LG Announces Two Sets Of True Wireless Stereo Earbuds
Industry Latest News
/
July 26, 2021
/
How Police Will Catch Thousands Of COVID Protesters Using AI
Latest News
/
July 26, 2021
/
Panasonic Releases Two Next-Gen Fridges In Oz
Latest News
/
July 26, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sony Has Renewed the PlayStation Home Trademark
Industry Latest News
/
July 26, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
An interesting trademark renewal has fans of the long defunct social space Playstation Home wondering if Sony is planning to...
Read More