LG Electronics has announced its new 2021 LG Tone Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds, which feature several welcome updates, including spatial processing.

Soundwise the new Headphone Spatial Processing system from Meridian Audio provides a true three-dimensional experience, with 3D Sound Stage amplifying the sound further, with lifelike, immersive audio.

Three microphones in each earbud provides a better conference or calling experience, while the very handy Whisper Mode allowing the right earbud to be used as a directional microphone, which you can hold up to your mouth and whisper, while on public transport, or somewhere that you cannot have a booming phone call.

Active noise cancelling eliminates low-frequency background din, with the in-ear mics targeting and neutralising ambient noises with identical sound waves, inaudible to the listener.

Designwise, the LG Tone Free lineup has an earbud stem that is 4.4mm shorter than on previous models, and both models are IPX4 rated, making these perfect for all weather conditions, and the hardest workout sessions.

The auto-cleaning UVnano charging case will keep your eartips clean – the only such auto-cleaning in the audio industry. They will reduce bacteria on the earbuds’ speaker mesh by 99.9 per cent in just five minutes.

The LG earbuds offer 10 hours of uses, or a full 24-hours when using the charging cases. Fast charging means five minutes in the case gives one extra hour of listening, great for those who forget to charge overnight.

The new LG TONE Free FP series will be available from this month, in Charcoal Black, Pearl White and Haze Gold.