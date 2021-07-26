Foxtel is backing its sports and streaming options with the creation of a new head of pay per view role, to be filled by Conor Woods.

Woods has enjoyed a storied career, coming across to Foxtel from SportsBusiness, where he was Senior VP.

He helmed BeIN Sports as Managing Director across Australia and New Zealand, and, before that, spent 15 years at Setanta Sports.

“Together, the reach of the Foxtel Group’s sports platform and the growing popularity of Boxing, UFC and WWE events is creating a wet sail for the Pay Per View business,” explains Steve Crawley, executive director at Fox Sports.

“We are incredibly pleased to have someone of Conor’s experience join us to lead this growth.”

Wood says he is happy to be joining “one of the most famous brands in Australian subscriber TV.”

“With the reach of Foxtel’s residential subscriber base, plus the commercial venues network, and now the addition of Kayo, Main Event’s reach is unparalleled,” Woods continues.

“This is an exciting opportunity to develop outstanding events for fans and lead the growth of this business.”

Foxtel’s Main Event feature has enjoyed a boost off the back of sports streaming platform Kayo’s unprecedented growth, which hit the one-million subscriber figure In March. Kayo has since expanded further, with its Kayo Local offering sports at the state level.

Earlier this month, Foxtel appointed former news.com.au Editor-In-Chief Kate de Brito to head up NewsFlash, the company’s soon-to-be launched news streaming service.