Google has announced a major expansion to its Google TV offering, with more than 800 free television channels now available.

With this, Google claims it has more “free TV channels in one place than any other smart TV platform”.

From today, the company has added free channels from Tubi, Plex, and Haystack News directly into the Live tab, alongside the existing lineup of channels from Pluto TV.

In addition, Google TV launched a number of free built-in channels from Google TV, from news channels from NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX.

There’s no word on when — or whether — this will reach Australia.

At the moment, it is available in the US on Chromecast with Google TV and TVs with Google TV built-in from Sony, TCL, Hisense and Philips.