Nokia’s new G22 is their first smartphone with repairability, which allows you to fix the display, charging port or battery yourself, even after the warranty is over. This is a bonus for not just users but the environment, as Australians produce around 25kg of electronic waste a year.

Step-by-step repair guides work in tandem with affordable replacement parts from $32.99, and the back is 100 per cent recycled plastic.

Compatible with any USB-C cable, it features as much as three days battery life, and maintains more than 80 per cent capacity even after 800 charges.

There’s a 50MP camera with high-end imaging algorithms, and Night and Quick Night modes to balance highlights and shadows on the front and back cams. Then, the 6.52″ HD+ display will show off all the detail, while Gorilla Glass 3 adds durability.

You’ve also got two years of Android upgrades, three years of monthly security updates and a three-year warranty, plus performance-optimising solutions such as Auto Cleanup, and optional functions like One Press clear all to manually clear the cache for smoother usage.

Memory extensionvii turns unused storage space into 2GB of additional short-term memory (RAM), allowing you to multitask smoothly.

Plus, if you grab one this April, HMD Global will donate $20 from each device sold to Clean Up Australia, who empower communities to clean up, fix up and conserve the environment.

Brenden Folitarik, HMD Global’s Country Manager for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, says, “We are delighted to support Clean Up Australia, who do incredibly important work conserving our natural environment and share our vision of creating a better future that doesn’t cost the earth.

“We know Australians are looking for ways to live more sustainably and that they value devices they can hold onto for longer. With the new Nokia G22, we are proud to offer both longevity and performance without compromising on price or quality.”

The audio quality is also said to be impressive, through wired headphones or the speaker, with OZO playback promising enhanced bass and clearer sound. Audio Boost mode lets you pump up the volume in noisy spaces.

It comes in Meteor Grey and Lagoon Blue and is available in 4/128GB memory and storage configurations starting at $349. A new display goes for $89.99, battery at $49.99, and charging port at $42.99.