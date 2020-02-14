HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Google > Google Takes On EU In Court Over Record Antitrust Fines

Google Takes On EU In Court Over Record Antitrust Fines

By | 14 Feb 2020
, , , , ,

Google is taking on European Union over antitrust fines at Europe’s second-highest court in a landmark case that would determine how EU enforcers treat the US tech giant over issues of abuse of market power.

The company will lay out its arguments against a 2.4-billion euro ($2.6 billion) fine handed out by the European Commission during a three-day hearing at the General Court.

The EU has fined Google a total of 8.25 billion euros in three separate cases, including one involving its Android smartphone operating system and Google’s favouring its own price comparison shopping service to the disadvantage of smaller European rivals.

Google is expected to launch a three-pronged attack against the commission’s 2017 decision, which also included an order to treat competitors equally.

“It is wrong on the law, the facts, and the economics. Shopping ads have always helped people find the products they are looking for quickly and easily, and helped merchants to reach potential customers,” Google said in a statement.

About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Google Add More Security Measures To Nest Accounts
Smartphone Company Backed By Android Creator Calls It Quits
Google’s Fitbit Buyout Runs Into Antitrust & Privacy Woes
Google Hits Back At Sonos As CEO Takes To His Soapbox
Google Blunders, Sends Private Videos Stored On Google Photos To Strangers
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Has A Deal Already Been Struck As To Who Will Own TPG Vodafone?
5G Finance Industry
/
February 14, 2020
/
Global Data Highlights Top Trends & Concerns For Consumer Electronics
Industry Latest News Research
/
February 14, 2020
/
Tech & Sport: The Best Smart Apps For Smart Skiers
Communication Industry Latest News
/
February 14, 2020
/
CBA & ANZ Urge RBA To Regulate Afterpay
Finance Industry Latest News
/
February 14, 2020
/
Trump Orders Test GPS Outages
Industry Investigation Networking
/
February 14, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Has A Deal Already Been Struck As To Who Will Own TPG Vodafone?
5G Finance Industry
/
February 14, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
COMMENT: 24 hours after TPG and Vodafone got the green light to merge the big question now is who will...
Read More