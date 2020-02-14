Trump Orders Test GPS Outages

US President Donald Trump has given an executive order directing US agencies to test the vulnerabilities of critical infrastructure systems in the event of a disruption or manipulation of satellite-based global positioning system services (GPS).

GPS is key to the functioning of electrical power grids, weather forecasting, traffic signals, smartphone applications, financial services and vehicle navigation, among a host of other systems.

The order, directing federal agencies to develop a plan to test the systems within a year, said “disruption or manipulation of these services has the potential to adversely affect the national and economic security of the United States.”