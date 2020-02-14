HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Trump Orders Test GPS Outages

Trump Orders Test GPS Outages

By | 14 Feb 2020
, , , , , , ,

US President Donald Trump has given an executive order directing US agencies to test the vulnerabilities of critical infrastructure systems in the event of a disruption or manipulation of satellite-based global positioning system services (GPS).

GPS is key to the functioning of electrical power grids, weather forecasting, traffic signals, smartphone applications, financial services and vehicle navigation, among a host of other systems.

The order, directing federal agencies to develop a plan to test the systems within a year, said “disruption or manipulation of these services has the potential to adversely affect the national and economic security of the United States.”

The US Transportation Department plans to recommend a backup GPS system by the end of the year.

About Post Author
, , , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Global Data Highlights Top Trends & Concerns For Consumer Electronics
Parliament House Unprepared For Cyberattack, Investigators Find
2020 Oscars A Massive Flop
Ready To Play? Atari To Open Video Game-Themed Hotel
Huawei Decision To Hit Europe, But US Sales Rules In Limbo
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Has A Deal Already Been Struck As To Who Will Own TPG Vodafone?
5G Finance Industry
/
February 14, 2020
/
Global Data Highlights Top Trends & Concerns For Consumer Electronics
Industry Latest News Research
/
February 14, 2020
/
Tech & Sport: The Best Smart Apps For Smart Skiers
Communication Industry Latest News
/
February 14, 2020
/
CBA & ANZ Urge RBA To Regulate Afterpay
Finance Industry Latest News
/
February 14, 2020
/
Google Takes On EU In Court Over Record Antitrust Fines
Google Industry Investigation
/
February 14, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Has A Deal Already Been Struck As To Who Will Own TPG Vodafone?
5G Finance Industry
/
February 14, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
COMMENT: 24 hours after TPG and Vodafone got the green light to merge the big question now is who will...
Read More