Google ‘Smart Home Virtual Summit’ Next Week

Google will host a two-day ‘Smart Home Virtual Summit’ next week for its developer community -i n lieu of the annual I/O Conference – as demand for Google Assistant powered smart home devices continues to gain traction worldwide.

The July 8 livestream will be divided into two parts, commencing with a 45-minute keynote from Google Product Management director of the Smart Home Ecosystem, Michele Turner.

The keynote will touch on Google’s recent smart home product initiatives and reveal developer opportunities. It signals the coming generation of consumer tech goods, underpinned by Google Assistant voice commands.

New tools that have been deployed onto Google Assistant will also be revealed.

The news comes after Google revealed new Smart Display capabilities at CES 2020, which was one of the last tech conferences to go-ahead pre COVID19 travel restrictions.

Google did not opt to hold a virtual version of its I/O conference, contrasting the actions of its competitors.

The virtual summit will centre around its Google Assistant smart home ecosystem, and will run for two days from July 8, 2020.

The developer-centric sessions will offer topics from Bluetooth integration to the new Home over IP ‘Project CHIP’, Smart Home for Entertainment Devices (SHED), Notifications/Async Responses and more.