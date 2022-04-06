HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Google Release Updates For Pixel Range

By | 6 Apr 2022

Google have released their April 2022 update, targeting phones that run Android 12. The update is full of battery, camera and UI improvements, as well as several bug fixes.

Phones as old as the Pixel 3a and 3a XL are eligible for the update, however only the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will receive updates to the camera and battery.

User interface fixes and improvements are at the core of the update, fixing crashing issues users were having when using app in Picture-in-Picture mode, as well as a variety of errors with live wallpapers.

There are also fixes for app drawer animations, a bug that hides the recents button on the overview screen when using three-button navigation and TalkBack causing issues with the overview screen.

The Pixel 6 range also had issues with the camera, with some apps showing the camera zoomed in, as well as an issue with green screen to appear in camera preview.

Wireless charging performance will also see an improvement.

Release dates on the update will vary depending on carrier and device, however Google began rolling out the update this week. Users will receive a notification from google when their update is ready to be installed.



