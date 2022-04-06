HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG EV Battery-Fire Recalls A Big Problem

LG EV Battery-Fire Recalls A Big Problem

By | 6 Apr 2022

Days after a house burnt down in Sydney with a Tesla car charging system blamed comes news that LG is now fighting their own battles following mass recalls in the USA.

The problem has already cost LG Electronics $2.51 billion  following electric and hybrid vehicle battery recalls by GM, Mercedes, Hyundai, Stellantis and VW.

U.S regulators are currently investigating LG Energy Solution’s battery manufacturing after hundreds electric car batteries were recalled over fire risk issues.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration claim that an estimated 138,324 vehicles were at risk while either parked or in use. The investigation began on April 1st.

This comes following an electric vehicle fire that occurred in Sydney only a few days ago that left a house in ruins and killed the family cat. The car in question was a Tesla that was charging in the owner’s garage.

The agency regulator that is responsible for ordering recalls said that the investigation began after reports by the five car companies listed initially had issues relating to the batteries.

Car manufacturers are making the change to electric vehicles rapidly, with billions being spent to keep up with Tesla and other electric vehicle companies. To cover the recall, LG provided GM with $1.9 billion to cover the battery recalls of the Chevrolet Bolt Electric Vehicles.

The NHTSA plans to contact LG and “notify them of this defect in any vehicles they manufactured, and to ensure thorough safety recalls are conducted where appropriate.”

LG say that they are cooperating with the inquiry.



