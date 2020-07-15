HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Panasonic Roll Out New Line Of Earphones & Headphones

By | 15 Jul 2020
Panasonic’s new range of earphones and headphones are now available in Australia.

This line-up includes the RZ-S500W ($349) and RZ-S300W ($249) TWS earphones, which offer stable Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

The RZ-S500W also offers dual hybrid noise-cancelling technology, with two microphones in each earphone to provide effective Feedforward Noise Cancelling and Feedback Noise Cancelling to combat noise from outside and inside the ear.

Both Panasonic earphone models are IPX4 splash-proof and have three high-performance Micro-Electro-Mechanical System microphones in each earpiece.

Panasonic RZ-S500W earphones

In the headphone space, Panasonic is launching the RB-M700B ($349), RB-M500B ($269), and RB-M300B ($229). These are equipped with the brand’s bass playback technology XBS (Extra Bass System) DEEP, which allows users to enjoy low frequency music with thumping bass vibrations.

The RB-M700B is the only headphone model with active noise cancelling. The RB-M700B and RB-M500B also have a built-in Bass Reactor that amplifies low frequencies with actual vibration.

Panasonic has designed the headphones to be comfortable for long-term wear, with Side Pressure Dispersion Technology, which evenly spreads pressure around your ears.

Panasonic RB-M700B headphones

