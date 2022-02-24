A recent leaked CAD reveals not much will be changing design-wise on the Pixel 7 series, which isn’t a surprise as the Pixel 6 was Google’s best-selling shot at the smartphone title so far.

Still, it does seem there are some slight tweaks from the Pixel 6, with the two cameras inside appearing to have a frame-like module around them, and the Pixel 7 coming slightly smaller, at 155.6 x 73.1 x 8.7mm compared to the Pixel 6’s 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm.

The new device also has a crevice at the top, believed to hold a mmWave 5G antenna, as on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.