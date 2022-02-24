A report says the Apple virtual assistant Siri is set to get a new voice, one that sounds more gender neutral.

According to Apple, the new voice, being tested as part of the beta version of iOS 15.4, was recorded “by a member of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Currently referred to as “Voice 5”, it sounds less predominantly male or female than previous English-speaking options.

This new version is expected to be rolled out in a software update within weeks. It is part of a push by Apple to add more diverse options for Siri’s voice. Last April, they added two options recorded by African American actors.

They have also stopped using the female voice as a default setting, asking users to choose between male and female vocal options.

This was after a report from a United Nations agency argued that defaulting to female-sounding virtual assistants “carries a risk of spreading problematic gender stereotypes and regularising one-sided, command-based verbal exchanges with women.”