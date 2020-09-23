Google has launched its new Android 10 platform for smart TVs, featuring a slew of memory, processing and privacy upgrades for the next generation of smart displays.

The news comes after Google officially released Android 11 for Pixel smartphones earlier this month, and commenced testing for TVs in June.

Android 11 for TV debuts an Auto Low Latency Mode for better media playback, extended gamepad support (e.g. for Google Stadia), silent boot mode, inactivity prompts and more.

TV manufacturers will be able to harness configurable wake-up keys, plus a slew of other new features including better memory management.

One-time permission upgrades pledge better privacy, with other under-the-hood enhancements including implementation of HDMI CEC.

The platform is set to rollout in coming months (e.g. Nvidia Shield), and Google states it’s working closely with TV makers to incorporate Android 11 into new smart displays.