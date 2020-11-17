HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Google > Google Giving Gmail Users More Privacy & Control Over What Data They Mine

Google Giving Gmail Users More Privacy & Control Over What Data They Mine

By | 17 Nov 2020
,

In what may be a response to growing criticism over Big Tech’s data-mining practices, Google is now allowing Gmail users to disable background data processing for improved privacy.

The search engine giant is giving users the tools to opt out of their Gmail, Chat and Meet data being used to power smart features and personalisation.

Soon, users will see a new setting which can control if these apps analyse private data or not.

“The ability to turn on (or not) some of these individual smart features is not new. What’s new is a clearer choice over the data processing that makes them possible,” Google Product Manager Maalika Manoharan wrote in a blogpost.

“This new setting is designed to reduce the work of understanding and managing that process, in view of what we’ve learned from user experience research and regulators’ emphasis on comprehensible, actionable user choices over data.”

Google uses data from these apps to power smart features such as smart reply, smart compose and tabbed inbox, as well as reminders in Google Assistant and calendar events.

Gmail users who opt out of the data processing will not be able to access these features. It can be toggled on and off at the user’s discretion.

Google reiterated that its Google Ads are not determined by Gmail data.

“Google ads are not based on your personal data in Gmail, no matter which choice you make. You remain in control of your data, whether you’re an individual Gmail user or a Google Workspace administrator,” the blogpost reads.

“If you decide not to use smart features and personalization, you will still be able to use Gmail and our other products. And if you decide later on that these features are helpful and you’d like to turn them on, you can do so in your Gmail settings.”

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , ,
You may also like
Google Kills Off Free Unlimited Photo Storage
Google Addresses Pixel 5 ‘Display Gap’ Complaints
Govt. Mulls Weaker Tech Giant Rules For Aussie Publishing
REVIEW: New Chromecast Adds Smart TV At A Smart Price
Amazon-Owned Retailer Selling Old Pixelbooks Without Branding – But Does Google Know?
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Lenovo Slashes 20% Off Everything In Its eBay Store
eBay eBusiness Latest News
/
November 17, 2020
/
BREAKING NEWS: TPP Wholesale Domain Migration, Web Sites Down Emails Nobbled
Breaking News Latest News
/
November 17, 2020
/
Retailers Lose Out on $100 Govt Voucher Purported To Boost Economy
Latest News
/
November 17, 2020
/
Ultra-Lightweight Razer Book 13 On Preorder Now
Hardware Laptops Latest News
/
November 17, 2020
/
Retailer’s Staff Caught Stealing $800,000 Worth Of iPhones
Amazon iPhone Latest News
/
November 17, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Lenovo Slashes 20% Off Everything In Its eBay Store
eBay eBusiness Latest News
/
November 17, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Lenovo Australia is offering 20 per cent off all products in its eBay store in a limited-time promotion. Using the...
Read More