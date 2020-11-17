HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Hardware > Ultra-Lightweight Razer Book 13 On Preorder Now

Ultra-Lightweight Razer Book 13 On Preorder Now

By | 17 Nov 2020
, ,

Preorders have opened for the new Razer Book 13, billed as a high-performance, high-productivity ultra-lightweight notebook.

Equipped with an 11th-generation Intel Core processor and Intel Xe graphics, the Intel Evo-verified Razer Book 13 – which weighs less than 1.4kg with a thickness of around 1.5cm – comes with up to 16GB memory and 512GB SSD storage space.

The device features a FHD or optional 4K screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, as well as two speakers with smart amp technology and THX Spatial Audio. It promises nine hours battery life on FHD-display models, instant wake technology, and four hours of life on a 30-minute charge.

Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A, a 3.5mm combo jack, a full-sized HDMI 2.0 port, and a microSD slot; the laptop is also Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 capable.

The Razer Book 13 will be available later this month starting at $2199 AUD for a FHD Core i5 model with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, all the way up to $3799 for 4K Core i7 with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.

