HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Chrome Extensions Being Used To Track People

Google Chrome Extensions Being Used To Track People

By | 21 Jun 2022

New research is suggesting that your Google Chrome extensions may be used to identify and track your online activity.

The problem lies in Google’s abandonment of third-party cookies, which has pushed developers looking to collect data for advertising to find alternatives, one such being “Fingerprinting”.

For many tracking is something that comes with the environment of the internet, the data collected for ads being a small price to pay for keeping the internet and many of its services free. However, for others, the idea a major corporation, or even a company they have never heard of, tracking their activity is terrifying.

Fingerprinting is able to identify the users device and it’s characteristics such as performance, specifications, apps installed and more. However, a new feature called extension fingerprinting, which fingerprints a user based on what extensions they have installed, poses a new risk.

Credit: Tech Game World

While just extension data alone seems standard, the collected information alongside other user data such as activity which suggests time zones and location, may be used to identify specific people.

The “Extension Fingerprints” was developed by a developer under the alias ‘z0ccc’, according to a BleepingComputer report.

The site scans a user’s browser for 1,170 of the most popular Chrome store extensions, and while certain protected extensions need a secret token to be accessed, z0ccc says that they can still be identified.

“Resources of protected extensions will take longer to fetch than resources of extensions that are not installed. By comparing the timing differences you can accurately determine if the protected extensions are installed,” he said.

In regards to identifying specific people, z0ccc agrees that the technology poses a risk.

“[The fetching web accessible resources method] combined with other user data (like user agents, timezones etc.) users could be very easily identified.”



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Safari Users Top One Billion For First Time
Google Looks To Replace Cookies
LG Aims At Students With New Chromebook
Google Makes Android Apps More Private
Google, Facebook Slapped With Fines Over Cookies
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Choice Given Shonky Award Over Wild Retailer Claims
Latest News
/
June 21, 2022
/
GPU Prices Falling Along With Crypto
Latest News
/
June 21, 2022
/
Apple’s Dual Charger Offers Smart Power Splitting
Latest News
/
June 21, 2022
/
NBN Accuses Telstra Of Using TPG To Breach Monopoly Laws
Latest News
/
June 21, 2022
/
RBA Confirms Further Interest Rate Rises
Latest News
/
June 21, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Choice Given Shonky Award Over Wild Retailer Claims
Latest News
/
June 21, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Choice claim that they are a leading consumer advocacy group in Australia, other people think they are nothing more than...
Read More