Apple’s new 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter does a lot more than simply charge two devices: it will automatically allocate different levels of power depending on which particular devices are connected.

As the support document for the product reveals: “When you connect two devices, power is automatically distributed between them based on their power requirements.”

For most devices, power is shared evenly, such as in the case of a Mac notebook and an iPhone, each will get 17.5W.

But, for example, if you connect a Mac notebook and an Apple Watch, the notebook receives up to 27.5W and the Apple Watch or AirPods receive up to 7.5W.

If either device needs more power, simply unplug the other device.

The charger is A$89 from the Apple Store.