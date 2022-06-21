HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
GPU Prices Falling Along With Crypto

GPU Prices Falling Along With Crypto

21 Jun 2022

As the bottom falls out of the crypto market, the demand for high-powered GPUs has also softened, resulting in prices dropping across the entire market.

Tom’s Hardware has been tracking prices for new and used graphics cards for months, and although most mid-range Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000-series cards are still selling over the RRP, the markups are nowhere near the crazy prices seen over the past few years.

Top-end 3080 Ti, 3090, and 3090 Ti GPUs are selling at below the RRP, as are AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 series cards.

GPU prices dropped 15 per cent in May, and, according to Tom’s Hardware, this has followed similar 10-15 per cent falls in the prior months.

The bottom fell out of this market once before: in 2018, when the price of crypto crashes.

So if you’re looking to upgrade, now is the time.


