HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Telstra, TPG, Optus Losing NBN Share To Smaller Players

Telstra, TPG, Optus Losing NBN Share To Smaller Players

By | 19 May 2022

Smaller broadband providers are inching away at the market share held by the country’s three biggest tteclos.

he ACCC’s latest NBN Wholesale Market Indicators Report reveals that smaller providers increased their market share during the first three months of the year by one percent point, adding 84,414 additional services throughout the March quarter.

This defectors left the three major companies quite evenly.

Wholesale market shares declined 0.3 per cent for each in the quarter, with Telstra down to 43.7 per cent), TPG to 23.3 per cent and Optus to 13.9 per cent.

Vocus, the fourth-largest telco and parent company of Dodo, remained at 7.3 per cent.

Aussie Broadband is flying up the ranks, increasing its market share by a half-percent to hold 6.1 per cent.

“The smaller internet providers are growing, and in doing so they are increasing competition in the residential broadband market,” ACCC Commissioner Anna Brakey said.

“The presence of smaller players with competitive offers is keeping the larger providers on their toes.”

The report also found nearly 8.7 million Aussie homes are now on the NBN, with almost three-quarters on plans of at least 50 Mbps or more.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Viagogo Loses Appeal Over $7M Fine
Boost Mobile Allowing Users To Pay Bill With Blockchain Boost Coins
Apple Labels ACCC App Store Proposals As “Draconian”
Nine Poaches Telstra Exec To Take On YouTube, Netflix
TPG Sells Remaining Tower Assets
rel="nofollow"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: JBL’s Reflect Flow Pros Are Solid, Waterproof
Latest News
/
May 19, 2022
/
iPhone 14 Release Date Leaked
Latest News
/
May 19, 2022
/
Acer Announce New Laptops For 2022
Latest News
/
May 19, 2022
/
Twitter Will Hold Musk To $63B Sale
Latest News
/
May 19, 2022
/
Google Russia Files For Bankruptcy
Latest News
/
May 19, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: JBL’s Reflect Flow Pros Are Solid, Waterproof
Latest News
/
May 19, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
JBL Reflect Flow Pro earbuds are designed for movement, for knocking about a bit while you exercise. The box shows...
Read More