Smaller broadband providers are inching away at the market share held by the country’s three biggest tteclos.

he ACCC’s latest NBN Wholesale Market Indicators Report reveals that smaller providers increased their market share during the first three months of the year by one percent point, adding 84,414 additional services throughout the March quarter.

This defectors left the three major companies quite evenly.

Wholesale market shares declined 0.3 per cent for each in the quarter, with Telstra down to 43.7 per cent), TPG to 23.3 per cent and Optus to 13.9 per cent.

Vocus, the fourth-largest telco and parent company of Dodo, remained at 7.3 per cent.

Aussie Broadband is flying up the ranks, increasing its market share by a half-percent to hold 6.1 per cent.

“The smaller internet providers are growing, and in doing so they are increasing competition in the residential broadband market,” ACCC Commissioner Anna Brakey said.

“The presence of smaller players with competitive offers is keeping the larger providers on their toes.”

The report also found nearly 8.7 million Aussie homes are now on the NBN, with almost three-quarters on plans of at least 50 Mbps or more.