HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Global Wireless Charging Market To Top $17 Billion In 2026

Global Wireless Charging Market To Top $17 Billion In 2026

By | 10 Feb 2021
,

The wireless charging market is expected to hit $13.4 billion USD ($17.3 billion AUD) in five years, with APAC expected to be the fastest growing region.

A new report available at Research and Markets tips wireless charging to reach $4.5 billion USD ($5.8 billion AUD) this year before reaching $13.4 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6 per cent.

According to the report, the growth will be driven not only by consumer electronics and capability to charge multiple devices at once, but also by the automotive sector.

“Charging is the key concern in the case of electric vehicles. While the wired charging method is generally utilized to charge such vehicles, it comes with drawbacks such as safety concerns in a wet environment as well as messy wires.

“The increasing number of EVs globally is expected to drive the automotive segment of the wireless charging market by 2026,” the authors said.

The Asia-Pacific region was highlighted as the fastest-growing market for wireless charging, as APAC is a major raw material manufacturing hub for CE, automotive, and healthcare applications; the report also called out developing countries like India and China as drivers of growth.

“China is considered as one of the biggest manufacturing countries in the world, thereby driving the manufacturing sector in APAC. The China Electricity Council has announced new national standards for wireless electric vehicle charging, which incorporate WiTricity’s patented technology.

“All these factors are expected to increase the adoption of wireless charging in the country,” it said.

The report predicted wireless transmitters – as found in devices like charging pads – would grow more quickly than receivers like the ones in phones and smartwatches that allow them to accept wireless power.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Hullo, Blanc Robot: Vic Robotics Outfit Launches E-Vehicle Program
Will Xiaomi Kill Charging Cables And Stands?
Belkin Unveils Wireless Charging Speaker Stand
HPM Targets DIY, Caravans, And Partiers With Big Product Range
“Embarrassingly Late” Tesla Security Feature Finally Arrives
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

IFA “Back To Business” In 2021 With Return To Live Event
IFA 2021 Latest News
/
February 10, 2021
/
Aldi Selling Uniden Dash Cam For $80 This Sat
Aldi Latest News
/
February 10, 2021
/
Lenovo Races Ahead With Ducati Partnership
Latest News Lenovo
/
February 10, 2021
/
LG Calls On Oz To Develop Clearer ‘Right To Repair’ Framework
Latest News LG
/
February 10, 2021
/
Shrinking Telstra Optus Payments Boost NBN Earnings Revenues Set To Grow
Latest News
/
February 10, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

IFA “Back To Business” In 2021 With Return To Live Event
IFA 2021 Latest News
/
February 10, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Trade show IFA is set to return in person this year, following 2020’s more limited showcase. The big European expo...
Read More